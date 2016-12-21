George Joins Elite Group as ORNL-UT Governor's Chair

OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2016 - Easo George, one of the world's foremost authorities on advanced alloy development and theory, has been named the 15th Governor's Chair at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee. George comes from the Ruhr University Bochum in Germany where he has been Professor of Materials Design and Director of the Center for Interface Dominated High Performance Materials since November 2014.

