Energy Department Transfers Land to C...

Energy Department Transfers Land to City of Oak Ridge as the...

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: World News Report

Today U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, U.S. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and City of Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch formalized an agreement to transfer the Department of Energy's American Museum of Science and Energy building, along with its 17.12-acres, to the City of Oak Ridge. In exchange, DOE will receive space from the City in order to continue its public education and outreach efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Meeks patterson 3 hr Adam 1
MILFs/Cougar 3 hr Anntoine 8
looking for fun 3 hr Beth 5
no more freebies for blacks and Mexicans 15 hr Grimy Phoxx 46
Anyone know angelique Mcnutt? Thu Sam 18
Ryan Purnell Thu Curtis 1
Wreck in oak ridge Thu KJH89 2
See all Oak Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Ridge Forum Now

Oak Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Oak Ridge, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,216 • Total comments across all topics: 277,474,473

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC