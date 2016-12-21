Seven ORNL Researchers Elected AAAS Fellows
OAK RIDGE, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2016-Seven researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory have been elected fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science . The AAAS is the world's largest multidisciplinary scientific society and publisher of the Science family of journals.
