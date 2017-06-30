Minimum Wage Rises in Cook County, Chicago
Beginning Saturday, minimum wage workers in several communities across Cook County will be getting a raise. For workers in Chicago and Cook County, Saturday was a noteworthy day as the minimum wage increased at both the city and county levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Teaman
|1,552,037
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Jacques in Ottawa
|241,792
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Ms Sassy
|63,869
|pete venute (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|True facts
|40
|Can we please get rid of all the Mexicans in Me... (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|Truth
|43
|Quick Pain and Anxiety Meds
|5 hr
|frankchem
|1
|Start Wee d & Meds in Chicago
|5 hr
|frankchem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC