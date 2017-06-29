Masters of minis coming to Chicago
As members of the Military Miniature Society of Illinois, Joe Berton and Mike Cobb have spent spring and winter preparing a sample of their work to show off at the organizations annual showcase, peering closely at diminutive men in ancient fashions, fine-tuning their tiny expressions until each looks as real as possible, like time-traveling Lilliputians who beamed down to their desks.
