Masters of minis coming to Chicago

Masters of minis coming to Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

As members of the Military Miniature Society of Illinois, Joe Berton and Mike Cobb have spent spring and winter preparing a sample of their work to show off at the organizations annual showcase, peering closely at diminutive men in ancient fashions, fine-tuning their tiny expressions until each looks as real as possible, like time-traveling Lilliputians who beamed down to their desks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min Ping 241,885
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min TrumpsBuffoons 1,554,088
What happened to the Hillside Shopping Center? (Mar '08) 21 min scrubber59 646
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 39 min Into The Night 63,904
Bellwood cop Richard Blass suspended (Sep '10) 1 hr Blassisapos 13
Desperately Seeking Melissa Thompson (Aug '16) 1 hr CLAIR D 5
lyons, il politics (Mar '07) 1 hr Sad Reality 10,126
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,386 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC