When 'The Wonder Years' Meets 'Sportscenter': A Conversation...

If you liked The Wonder Years or The Sandlot - if you yearn for nostalgic tales told with humor, heart, and wit - then brace yourselves for the wistful joy of Kevin Jakubowski 's excellent new series Play by Play . Set in the '90s, Play by Play centers on a 14-year-old wannabe athlete named Pete Hickey and his herculean quest to find relevance as a freshman in high school.

