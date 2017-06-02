Trust lacking in Illinois failure to OK budget by deadline

Lawmakers are spending several hours in chambers voting on bills, but as for a spending plan to solve the budget crisis? A House panel advanced a $37.3 billion Senate-backed spending plan that would be funded by a $5.4 billion tax increase. Federal prosecutors in Springfield say 49-year-old Robbie Wilkerson of New Birth Christian Center and his wife 44-year-old Tasha Wilkerson, both of Oak Park, entered the pleas Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.