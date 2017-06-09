The Architect vs. the FBI: Frank Lloyd Wright at 150
Frank Lloyd Wright once boasted that he didn't design his buildings to last for more than a century. It's not something you hear from many architects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Yeah
|1,543,643
|Why is the media soooo BIASED against the GOP?
|7 min
|I will consider it
|4
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|30 min
|They cannot kill ...
|10,773
|Salvo pleads guilty, looking at 10 years in jail.
|46 min
|True facts
|19
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,757
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|RACE
|105,213
|abby6-13-17
|2 hr
|RACE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC