Swastika graffiti removed from OPRF High School
Oak Park and River Forest High School officials said swastika graffiti was recently discovered inside the school's lobby. Oak Park and River Forest High School officials are condemning the actions of someone who recently drew a swastika inside the school building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|RoxLo
|1,549,314
|Why are White men obsessed with Latina women? (Feb '10)
|17 min
|LuvHardCock
|209
|America should let all immigrants in, why not?
|35 min
|actorvet
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|36 min
|huntcoyotes
|241,667
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|Concerned_American
|2,548
|Presidential Library
|1 hr
|Kay
|1
|TRUTH will be revealed, someday, maybe.
|2 hr
|WOWsomeStory
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC