Swastika graffiti removed from OPRF High School

1 hr ago

Oak Park and River Forest High School officials said swastika graffiti was recently discovered inside the school's lobby. Oak Park and River Forest High School officials are condemning the actions of someone who recently drew a swastika inside the school building.

