Residential Home Improvement Grants Available for Cook, DuPage and Kane County Homeowners

The North West Housing Partnership offers low-income homeowners a program to address long overdue home improvement and accessibility issues that affect health and safety. North West Housing Partnership is announcing a new program that enables low-income homeowners to address long overdue home improvement and accessibility issues that affect health and safety.

