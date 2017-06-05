Residential Home Improvement Grants Available for Cook, DuPage and Kane County Homeowners
The North West Housing Partnership offers low-income homeowners a program to address long overdue home improvement and accessibility issues that affect health and safety. North West Housing Partnership is announcing a new program that enables low-income homeowners to address long overdue home improvement and accessibility issues that affect health and safety.
