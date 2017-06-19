Photo Gallery: Frank Lloyd Wright, 150 years after his birth
It's been 150 years since the birth of Frank Lloyd Wright, America's best-known architect. But his innovative designs still fascinate the public, from New York's circular, sculptural Guggenheim museum, to the famous Fallingwater house perched over a waterfall in the Pennsylvania woods.
