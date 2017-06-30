Oak Park man, 66, accused of murder a...

Oak Park man, 66, accused of murder after man run over by car

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A 66-year-old Oak Park man is accused of using a car to fatally run over a man he was arguing with earlier this week on the West Side, police said. Richard L. Williams, of the 400 block of South Lombard Avenue in suburban Oak Park, was charged with murder, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min weaponX 1,551,653
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min Dr Guru 241,758
Illinois is in critical financial crisis. 41 min Hope not 23
Presidential Library 1 hr okimar 8
lyons, il politics (Mar '07) 4 hr Show Me The Money 10,091
An interesting fact 4 hr TRUMPs the GUY 2
Thoughts on Stephan. 4 hr Is It Twitter 1
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,346 • Total comments across all topics: 282,138,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC