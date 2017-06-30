Oak Park man, 66, accused of murder after man run over by car
A 66-year-old Oak Park man is accused of using a car to fatally run over a man he was arguing with earlier this week on the West Side, police said. Richard L. Williams, of the 400 block of South Lombard Avenue in suburban Oak Park, was charged with murder, police said.
