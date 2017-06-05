Frank Lloyd Wright's surviving Minn. structures are a tribute to his foresight, legacy

In November 1956, Frank Lloyd Wright visited Minneapolis to give a talk on his optimistic design philosophy and the "Mile High" skyscraper he planned to build in Chicago. Wright complained about the harsh climate, called the new Prudential building near Cedar Lake a "desecration of a park area," and said that most of downtown Minneapolis should "be blown up, and only a few tall buildings left standing with room enough to cast a shadow."

