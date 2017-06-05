Frank Lloyd Wright's surviving Minn. structures are a tribute to his foresight, legacy
In November 1956, Frank Lloyd Wright visited Minneapolis to give a talk on his optimistic design philosophy and the "Mile High" skyscraper he planned to build in Chicago. Wright complained about the harsh climate, called the new Prudential building near Cedar Lake a "desecration of a park area," and said that most of downtown Minneapolis should "be blown up, and only a few tall buildings left standing with room enough to cast a shadow."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|29 min
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI...
|1,540,521
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|241,266
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,708
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10,742
|What happened to the Hillside Shopping Center? (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Scrubber59
|634
|Chicago's population decline continues for the ...
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|14
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|4 hr
|honeymylove
|3,174
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC