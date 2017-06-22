Driver robbed at gunpoint in Oak Park

Driver robbed at gunpoint in Oak Park

Oak Park police are investigating the June 20 armed robbery of a woman who was parked in the 500 block of North Cuyler Avenue. Oak Park police are investigating the June 20 armed robbery of a woman who was parked in the 500 block of North Cuyler Avenue.

