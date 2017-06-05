Chicago Teen Shot & Killed Robbing Man In Oak Park

NBC TV 5 & the Chicago Tribune report 05-27-2016 in Oak Park, Illinois, a 16-year-old Chicago teen was shot attempting to rob a 24-year-old Chicago man in the parking lot of a bank near Madison Street and Austin Boulevard in west suburban Oak Park, according the Oak Park police department. The teenager allegedly tried to rob the man about 11:15 a.m. The robber's chosen victim was legally armed and exchanged gunfire with the young criminal.

