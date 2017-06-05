Chicago Teen Shot & Killed Robbing Ma...

Chicago Teen Shot & Killed Robbing Man In Oak Park

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: AmmoLand

NBC TV 5 & the Chicago Tribune report 05-27-2016 in Oak Park, Illinois, a 16-year-old Chicago teen was shot attempting to rob a 24-year-old Chicago man in the parking lot of a bank near Madison Street and Austin Boulevard in west suburban Oak Park, according the Oak Park police department. The teenager allegedly tried to rob the man about 11:15 a.m. The robber's chosen victim was legally armed and exchanged gunfire with the young criminal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Incognito4Ever 1,542,425
Covfefe Means 23 min Jack Mehoff 4
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 27 min Bongo 63,741
News 31 days of Chicago's best sandwiches 29 min Oh You Kid 4
News Colin Farrell, Jon Bon Jovi among stars spotted... 35 min ShowYourTits 3
News Man, 18, arrested in Englewood slaying 41 min See a Negro-call 911 2
Change one letter in the word (Apr '12) 46 min Granma-s Boot 24
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,202 • Total comments across all topics: 281,676,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC