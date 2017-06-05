Chicago Teen Shot & Killed Robbing Man In Oak Park
NBC TV 5 & the Chicago Tribune report 05-27-2016 in Oak Park, Illinois, a 16-year-old Chicago teen was shot attempting to rob a 24-year-old Chicago man in the parking lot of a bank near Madison Street and Austin Boulevard in west suburban Oak Park, according the Oak Park police department. The teenager allegedly tried to rob the man about 11:15 a.m. The robber's chosen victim was legally armed and exchanged gunfire with the young criminal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,542,425
|Covfefe Means
|23 min
|Jack Mehoff
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|27 min
|Bongo
|63,741
|31 days of Chicago's best sandwiches
|29 min
|Oh You Kid
|4
|Colin Farrell, Jon Bon Jovi among stars spotted...
|35 min
|ShowYourTits
|3
|Man, 18, arrested in Englewood slaying
|41 min
|See a Negro-call 911
|2
|Change one letter in the word (Apr '12)
|46 min
|Granma-s Boot
|24
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC