Chicago buildings named for possible inclusion on list of world's leading cultural sites

The Rookery Building is one of the local buildings being considered for submission to UNESCO's World Heritage List. A group of Chicago buildings that played an essential role in the development of the steel-framed skyscraper and the modern city has taken a first step on the long and difficult road toward a spot on a United Nations ' list of the world's most significant cultural and natural sites.

