About half of suburban Cook towns opt out of county minimum wage
Almost half the 136 towns in suburban Cook County chose to, or were likely to, opt out of the County's minimum wage and employee sick leave ordinances before the July 1 deadline. In October, 2016, the Cook County Board passed a minimum wage raise to $11 per hour rising over two years to cap at $13.
