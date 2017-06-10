10 Facts About Frank Lloyd Wright You Didn't Know
For all the praise Frank Lloyd Wright garnered in his 70-year career, the architect was equally a magnet for controversy in all its forms. With three wives and eight children , the architect spent much of his adult life racking up sensational, though not untrue, headlines like "SUIT ENDS WRIGHT ROMANCE; Sculptress Who Fled With Architect to Japan Obtains Alimony" or "ISSUE WARRANT FOR WRIGHT; Architect's Wife Seeks to Re-enter Their Wisconsin Home" , each referring the personal tumult that seemed to follow the architect through much of his adult life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|USAsince1680
|1,541,835
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|32 min
|Arnold
|63,727
|Catfish alert
|1 hr
|tester
|4
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,762
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|6 hr
|crunchybacon
|105,211
|Dumbing down high school
|8 hr
|Maltamon
|26
|Man, 18, arrested in Englewood slaying
|9 hr
|Keyanna
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC