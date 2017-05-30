When and where to celebrate Frank Llo...

When and where to celebrate Frank Lloyd Wright's 150th

Monday May 15

The sesquicentennial of Frank Lloyd Wright's birth June 8, 1867, is being celebrated throughout the year and across the country with a slew of special events, tours and exhibits. - In the Chicago area, which boasts the world's largest number of Wright creations, several of his prized properties will be open June 8 for evening tours.

