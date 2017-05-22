The Emerson in downtown Oak Park is p...

The Emerson in downtown Oak Park is pre-leasing for August 1 occupancy

The Emerson offers a range of studio to 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartments in a mid-rise building and a 20-story tower that boasts views of the Chicago skyline. Apartments have plank flooring in living areas, upscale kitchen and bath finishes, individual heating and air-conditioning, and in-unit washer / dryers.

