Saginaw man arrested in Illinois for fatal Ypsilanti Township stabbing
Gerald R. Kariem, 39, was arrested without incident on the evening of Tuesday, May 2 in Oak Park, Illinois, said Washtenaw County Sheriff's Detective Jim Anuszkiewicz. A warrant for Kariem's arrest was issued Monday on a charge of open murder in the death of 40-year-old Marcus C. Coney.
