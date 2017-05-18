PAMPLONA, Starring Stacy Keach, Exten...

PAMPLONA, Starring Stacy Keach, Extends at the Goodman

Audiences now have eight more chances to see stage and screen star Stacy Keach in his tour-de-force performance as Chicagoland native son, Ernest Hemingway. Goodman Theatre announces that playwright Jim McGrath's newest work - Pamplona, which begins preview performances tomorrow - has been extended for one week, now closing on Sunday, June 25. Artistic Director Robert Falls directs the world premiere production about one of the most acclaimed novelists and short story writers of the 20th century, set during the author's haunted years following a signal career event: the awarding of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1954.

