Man Renting Movie Killed During Subur...

Man Renting Movie Killed During Suburban Carjacking

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: NBC Chicago

A man was killed after he tried to stop carjackers from stealing his vehicle while he and his girlfriend were renting a movie over the weekend. Christopher Florez, a 24-year-old Marine, was killed around 9 p.m. Sunday near Harlem and Roosevelt in Oak Park, family members and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 12 min RACE 10,640
Word (Dec '08) 14 min RACE 6,922
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 21 min sonicfilter 1,529,077
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 hr TreyGowdy 4 FBI D... 240,681
Last word + 2 (Mar '12) 8 hr winner 994
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 8 hr winner 3,641
last post wins! (Dec '10) 10 hr They cannot kill ... 3,136
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,856 • Total comments across all topics: 280,929,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC