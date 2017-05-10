Man Renting Movie Killed During Suburban Carjacking
A man was killed after he tried to stop carjackers from stealing his vehicle while he and his girlfriend were renting a movie over the weekend. Christopher Florez, a 24-year-old Marine, was killed around 9 p.m. Sunday near Harlem and Roosevelt in Oak Park, family members and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed.
