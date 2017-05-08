Man dead after Sunday night carjacking in Oak Park, officials say
Oak Park police are investigating a Sunday night carjacking that left one man dead after he attempted to stop the crime. According to a village news release, Christopher Daniel Florez, 24, of Westchester, a friend who owned a 2016 Dodge Challenger and her young daughter were visiting an outdoor DVD rental box at Jewel, 7036 Roosevelt Road, at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday.
