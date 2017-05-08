Man dead after Sunday night carjackin...

Man dead after Sunday night carjacking in Oak Park, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Chicago Tribune

Oak Park police are investigating a Sunday night carjacking that left one man dead after he attempted to stop the crime. According to a village news release, Christopher Daniel Florez, 24, of Westchester, a friend who owned a 2016 Dodge Challenger and her young daughter were visiting an outdoor DVD rental box at Jewel, 7036 Roosevelt Road, at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 15 min Earl 1,530,981
James Comey firing 2 hr Trumps the Man 3
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 hr SweLL GirL 10,653
Obama 2 hr It Flows 7
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) 6 hr Irony 190
News Some in Cicero take issue with flying of Mexica... (Oct '08) 6 hr ItalianAmerican 1,563
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 hr Redwing Boots 240,614
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,305 • Total comments across all topics: 281,025,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC