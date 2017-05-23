Lester: Election commission good for Lake, not for DuPage?
A bill to merge the DuPage Election Commission with the DuPage County clerk's office is being crafted by Republican state Rep. Chris Nybo of Elmhurst and Democratic state Sen. Don Harmon of Oak Park. Just four years ago, Harmon was the lead sponsor of a bill to do exactly the opposite in Lake County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,534,851
|Congressional FIX and REPAIR------NOW.
|8 min
|Needed Desperately
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|55 min
|RACE
|10,698
|Trumps Orange Aid Benefits Rich
|1 hr
|Ingemar Scarlet J...
|3
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Coffee Party
|240,860
|15th ave adult bookstore (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|Silvio
|966
|Dexcom transmitter G5 for sale
|15 hr
|Yalie70
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC