Gun-dealer license bill passes State Senate
After first being introduced 15 years ago, a bill to require Illinois gun dealers to obtain a license from the state passed out of the Illinois Senate April 27 with a 30-21 vote and moved forward in the House. Sen. Don Harmon told fellow lawmakers he had been trying since 2003 to get Illinois to join the 26 other states that required state firearm dealer licensing.
