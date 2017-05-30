Food, conversation build bridges between Oak Park, Austin neighborhood
Creating a regional meme - "Greater West Side" - is one way to break down the barriers between the Austin neighborhood in Chicago and the Village of Oak Park, according to a long-time Oak Park desegregation activist. "It's a concept that we've been naming and talking about well over a year, at least two years," said Rob Breymaier, executive director of the Oak Park Regional Housing Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.
