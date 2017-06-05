Chicago neighborhoods look to bond wi...

Chicago neighborhoods look to bond with Cook suburbs

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: The Legal Record

Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin said in the same way suburbs have sister cities in foreign countries, they can adopt neighborhoods in the city that are in need of assistance. "As a result of all the violence that is taking place in the city - more than 1,100 people shot to date, 203 people killed - these predominantly African-American communities are driving the violence," Boykin said at the May 10 County Board meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min USAsince1680 1,540,360
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 12 min Dr Guru 241,259
another win for president trump and his hot wife Jun 2 Sameer Patel 1
Need a pediatrician May 17 OakParkMom 1
stray cat? May '17 Hope 2
News Student brings knife to school, 2nd student hur... Apr '17 juniper 2
Review: GLA Property Management (Jul '10) Apr '17 Freddy 7
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Cook County was issued at June 06 at 3:10PM CDT

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,628 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC