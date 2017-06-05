Chicago neighborhoods look to bond with Cook suburbs
Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin said in the same way suburbs have sister cities in foreign countries, they can adopt neighborhoods in the city that are in need of assistance. "As a result of all the violence that is taking place in the city - more than 1,100 people shot to date, 203 people killed - these predominantly African-American communities are driving the violence," Boykin said at the May 10 County Board meeting.
