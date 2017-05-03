Berwyn man killed in motorcycle crash in Oak Park

A motorcyclist driving on the border of Oak Park and Berwyn was killed early Wednesday morning after his motorcycle struck another vehicle, police said. According to a news release from the Village of Oak Park, Juan Diaz, 27, of the 1400 block of South Kenilworth Avenue, Berwyn, was driving his motorcycle shortly after midnight Wednesday on westbound Roosevelt Road when he struck a vehicle turning east onto Roosevelt Road from Cuyler Avenue.

