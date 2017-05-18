Basement Plays Metallica And Some Of ...

Basement Plays Metallica And Some Of Their Songs In A Garage [News]

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Ultimate-guitar.com

Metallica intro, and then went on to perform "Promise Everything" and "Blinded Bye" at Our Planet Automotive Services in Oak Park, IL. Watch below: This story was written by a UG user.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Teaman 1,534,094
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min Justice Dale 240,776
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 14 min They cannot kill ... 10,684
Apartment (May '07) 17 min Earl 3
lyons, il politics (Mar '07) 31 min We Are The World 9,910
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 45 min RACE 105,185
Bottomless wife? 1 hr Kink 3
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC