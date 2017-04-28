Two Brothers Brewing to open 'Social Tap' in downtown Oak Park
Two Brothers Brewing co-founder Jason Ebel said he is hoping to open the new Two Brothers Social Tap, 100 S. Marion St., in Oak Park's Pleasant District in May of this year.
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proud Fella
|14 min
|Lets play balls
|4
|I think she is pissed. From a few years ago.
|45 min
|Patty Myers SEZ
|12
|Melrose Park Street Crew
|49 min
|JohnS
|2
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|51 min
|Dr Guru
|240,421
|Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan.
|52 min
|EAT PORK
|19
|Wild Bill is an Imbecile
|54 min
|RoccoG
|36
|A few ITEMS of interest.
|1 hr
|Jocularity is FUN
|3
