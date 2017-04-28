Two Brothers Brewing to open 'Social ...

Two Brothers Brewing to open 'Social Tap' in downtown Oak Park

Two Brothers Brewing co-founder Jason Ebel said he is hoping to open the new Two Brothers Social Tap, 100 S. Marion St., in Oak Park's Pleasant District in May of this year. Two Brothers Brewing co-founder Jason Ebel said he is hoping to open the new Two Brothers Social Tap, 100 S. Marion St., in Oak Park's Pleasant District in May of this year.

