Student brings knife to school, 2nd student hurt in separate incidents at Oak Park middle school

Oak Park police and school officials are investigating a pair of incidents in which one student reportedly brought a knife to a school, while a second "altercation" involving students resulted in injuries. The incidents allegedly took place during the school day on April 17 at Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School, 325 S. Kenilworth Ave., school officials said.

