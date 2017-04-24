Sheriff reports Cook County Jail detainees attack officers
Cara Smith said Thursday the attack occurred as the two officers tried to secure a patio space in the jail's maximum security section. The sheriff's department hasn't released the names of the attackers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|240,370
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|1,522,893
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|5 hr
|Resist
|105,136
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|honeymylove
|2,466
|Level 19th Broadway
|7 hr
|WTFUUUCK
|6
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|8 hr
|_Zoey_
|10,592
|Look at Minn. Maine & Michigan.
|10 hr
|Hate Apathy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC