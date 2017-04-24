Sheriff reports Cook County Jail deta...

Sheriff reports Cook County Jail detainees attack officers

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

Cara Smith said Thursday the attack occurred as the two officers tried to secure a patio space in the jail's maximum security section. The sheriff's department hasn't released the names of the attackers.

