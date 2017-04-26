Number of Chicago cyclists caught by car doors on the rise, IDOT data show
A cyclist rides south on Elston Avenue near Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago on April 26, 2017. More than 300 cases of cyclists crashing into open car doors on the streets of Chicago - deemed America's Best Bike City - were reported in 2015, an almost 50 percent increase from the previous year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|USAsince1680
|1,522,209
|Summit Current Mayor
|9 min
|Website Info
|14
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|240,339
|Hello Chicago
|2 hr
|JDogs The Name
|1
|lyons, il politics (Mar '07)
|3 hr
|It Starts With One
|9,809
|Ultra Foods in Crestwood offers array of prepar... (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Bryce
|31
|Scary Obituary
|4 hr
|Diiiiiiiiiiiiiiii...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC