Chicago's Fourth Annual "Divvy Week" to Kick Off on Earth Day

Friday Apr 21

Divvy, Chicago's popular bike share system, is kicking off its fourth annual "Divvy Week" on Earth Day, Saturday April 22. Celebrating Divvy's robust three-and-a-half years of operation in which Chicagoans and visitors have already taken more than ten million rides, the system will offer special promotions for both current members and those who want to give the system a spin for the first time during Divvy Week. The special offers include discounted 24-hour passes.

