Business owners share concern with Cook Co. leaders

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: The Legal Record

Cook County Commissioners Jeff Tobolski, Richard Boykin and Sean Morrison listen to business concerns during a West Cook Economic Summit. Cathy Yen, executive director of the Oak Park Chamber of Commerce, said because of the higher taxes in the county, Deno Andrews, the owner of Felony Franks, has to sell 20,000 more hot dogs to have the same bottom line at his North Avenue location in Oak Park than he would have to if his business was 10 miles to the west, in Elmhurst and DuPage County.

