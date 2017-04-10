6 wounded in South, West side shootings
The most recent shooting wounded two men about 3:55 p.m. in the 400 block of East 71st Street in the city's Park Manor neighborhood, police said. A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the buttocks, ankle and foot and was taken in fair condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|3 min
|SweLL GirL
|10,530
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,514,975
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|13 min
|PEllen
|2,514
|Double Word Game (Dec '11)
|18 min
|PEllen
|3,635
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|19 min
|PEllen
|105,108
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|29 min
|Justice Dale
|239,876
|Boycott United Airlines
|1 hr
|DB Alumni 88
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC