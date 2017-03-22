Weichert 2017 Summit Features Trio of Top Producers

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., recently hosted the 2017 Weichert Summit, where three of the nation's top-producing Weichert-affiliated agents shared their secrets to success. The agents, Heather Campbell of Weichert, REALTORSA The Griffin Company in Bentonville, Ark., Lawrence Wong of Weichert, REALTORSA The Franzese Group in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Patti Sprafka Wagner of Weichert, REALTORSA Nickel Group in Oak Park, Ill., led a panel discussion: "I attribute a lot of my success to the incredible systems and business tools provided by Weichert," said Wong.

