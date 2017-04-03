Walgreens Charges Ahead

Walgreens plans to offer electric vehicle charging stations at approximately 800 locations across the country by the end of the year, making it the nation's largest retail host. The company's neighborhood stores will provide convenient locations for EV drivers to recharge near home or work.The charging stations will feature either a high-speed direct current charger that can add 30 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes of charging time, or a Level 2 charger that can add up to 25 miles of range per hour of charge.

