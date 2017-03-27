Rush Continues to Lead in LGBTQ Health Equality

For the ninth consecutive year, Rush University Medical Center has been designated a "Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality" in the Healthcare Equality Index, an annual survey of how health care facilities in the United States treat lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning patients and their families, as well as their own LGBTQ employees. The report on the 2017 survey was released today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.