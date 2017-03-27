Rush Continues to Lead in LGBTQ Healt...

Rush Continues to Lead in LGBTQ Health Equality

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Newswise

For the ninth consecutive year, Rush University Medical Center has been designated a "Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality" in the Healthcare Equality Index, an annual survey of how health care facilities in the United States treat lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning patients and their families, as well as their own LGBTQ employees. The report on the 2017 survey was released today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 20 min Grey Ghost 1,510,670
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 239,798
Hillside Academy more like jail than school (May '07) 3 hr Former student 199
News High-ranking member of local street gang jailed... (Jul '08) 8 hr Long ST 54
News Chicago Alderman Burke Explains How Chicago Mob... (Oct '09) 9 hr Yester years 11
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Rev Al Gore 63,598
News One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha... Mar 5 Trump is the man 1
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,884 • Total comments across all topics: 279,944,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC