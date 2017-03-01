Report: Gophersa Fleck contacted Western Michigan player who later left program
Michigan station WWMT-TV reported Tuesday that Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck contacted Western Michigan linebacker Robert Spillane before he was granted his release from the Broncos program. University of Minnesota spokesman Paul Rovnak responded to the Pioneer Press, saying: "We are not recruiting any students from Western Michigan."
