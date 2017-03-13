Palatine Park District awarded Health...

Palatine Park District awarded Healthy Play Action Grant

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Daily Herald

Funds received from the 2016 Healthy Play Action Grant from GameTime will be used to renovate the Palatine Park District's playground at Oak Park this summer. At the 2017 IAPD/IPRA Conference in Chicago this January, Palatine Park District was named one of 18 agencies in the state of Illinois to be awarded the 2016 Healthy Play Action Grant from GameTime, a PlayCore company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min OBAMANATION 1,505,910
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 24 min SweLL GirL 10,454
lyons, il politics (Mar '07) 32 min Shills For The We... 9,649
News Chicago's homeless need housing, not handouts 43 min ThomasA 3
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 46 min Coffee Party 238,925
News Illinois Congressman Handcuffed After Refusing ... 1 hr Don Bufford 41
bring back vocational schools!! 1 hr Plumber 12
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,268 • Total comments across all topics: 279,565,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC