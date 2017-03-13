Palatine Park District awarded Healthy Play Action Grant

Funds received from the 2016 Healthy Play Action Grant from GameTime will be used to renovate the Palatine Park District's playground at Oak Park this summer. At the 2017 IAPD/IPRA Conference in Chicago this January, Palatine Park District was named one of 18 agencies in the state of Illinois to be awarded the 2016 Healthy Play Action Grant from GameTime, a PlayCore company.

