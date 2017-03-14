Judge denies grandmother's request to...

Judge denies grandmother's request to raise Heather Mack's baby

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Sheila von Wiese-Mack's body was discovered by Indonesian police Aug. 12, 2014, stuffed into a suitcase at a resort in Bali. Her daughter, Heather Mack, of Chicago, and Heather's boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, of Oak Park, were tried and found guilty in her murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,506,066
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 8 min SweLL GirL 10,447
News Illinois Congressman Handcuffed After Refusing ... 41 min Retribution 32
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 44 min They cannot kill ... 3,622
lyons, il politics (Mar '07) 1 hr Hypocrisy at its ... 9,647
Melrose s*cks (Aug '08) 1 hr WILDBILL 17
bring back vocational schools!! 1 hr Plumber 10
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Cook County was issued at March 14 at 3:58PM CDT

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Ireland
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,265 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC