Is the Illinois Legislature looking out for you - or somebody else?

Every time a state legislator casts a vote in Springfield, you want to believe he or she is doing what's best for you, not for some campaign donor, lobbyist or business associate. But in Illinois, as in other states where serving in the legislature is a part-time gig and almost everybody has another job, conflicts of interest are part of the DNA of the legislative process, even when lawmakers take care to abide by the rules of ethics.

