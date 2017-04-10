Dem lawmakers propose a oeComeback Agendaa
It sounds like a top Senate Democrat co-opted one of Gov. Bruce Rauner's campaign ads, as State Sen. Don Harmon sounded many of the points Rauner has been for three years. While Harmon and House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie were at the unveiling of the Illinois Comeback Agenda, the five-point plan is advertised as an initiative of the "rank-and-file," "back-bench" lawmakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|47 min
|Dr Guru
|239,882
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|56 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,514,983
|Boycott United Airlines
|3 hr
|Joey
|3
|Beautify Lake St.
|3 hr
|MyWay708
|1
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,534
|Wild Bill is an Imbecile
|6 hr
|Idk
|15
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Sun
|robert higgins
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC