Dem lawmakers propose a oeComeback Agendaa

It sounds like a top Senate Democrat co-opted one of Gov. Bruce Rauner's campaign ads, as State Sen. Don Harmon sounded many of the points Rauner has been for three years. While Harmon and House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie were at the unveiling of the Illinois Comeback Agenda, the five-point plan is advertised as an initiative of the "rank-and-file," "back-bench" lawmakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAX-AM Springfield.