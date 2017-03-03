Cops: Missing Glendale Heights woman with dementia last seen in Oak Park
The Oak Park Police Department is seeking help in locating a 62-year-old woman who was last seen in Oak Park on the morning of March 2. According to police, Carmel Kelly of Glendale Heights was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. in the area of Oak Park Avenue and Madison Street. Kelly, according to family members, suffers from dementia and has only a short-term memory, police said.
