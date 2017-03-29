Boy, 16, in critical condition after ...

Boy, 16, in critical condition after Far South Side shooting

44 min ago

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting, and at least five other people were hurt in shootings across the city Wednesday, police said. The teen was walking in the 11000 block of South Edbrooke Avenue about 6:25 p.m. when a gunman walked up to him and fired shots, striking him in the torso, police said.

