2 armed robberies reported on same da...

2 armed robberies reported on same day in Oak Park, police say

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The Oak Park Police Department is investigating two separate armed robbery cases that took place several hours apart on March 3. According to Oak Park police reports, the first incident took place at 2:18 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Austin Boulevard. According to the report, a victim from Chicago had arranged to purchase a Sony Playstation 4 in Oak Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oak Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Susanm 1,502,659
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min Rogue Scholar 05 238,313
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 6 min Susanm 10,409
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 3 hr RACE 105,029
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr mdbuilder 63,468
God will deliver a rich man!!! 3 hr doG nmaDde lyoH r... 1
lyons, il politics (Mar '07) 4 hr Party Over Princi... 9,596
See all Oak Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oak Park Forum Now

Oak Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oak Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oak Park, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,177 • Total comments across all topics: 279,377,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC