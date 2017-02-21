'Tuesdays With Morrie' comes to West Chicago
This isn't the first time actor Howard Raik has taken on the demanding role of Morrie Schwartz, the Morrie of "Tuesdays With Morrie" fame. "I had the pleasure of playing it once before, about three years ago," the Oak Park resident said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oak Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,496,907
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|9 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2,985
|Four letter word game (Dec '11)
|14 min
|honeymylove
|2,462
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 min
|Julia
|63,299
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|23 min
|honeymylove
|2,299
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|39 min
|RACE
|105,001
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Julia
|237,593
Find what you want!
Search Oak Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC