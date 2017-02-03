Thomas Charles Vrtis
Thomas Charles Vrtis of Woodbridge, Virginia passed away at home on January 28, 2017. He was 87. Tom was born on December 24, 1929, in Oak Park, Illinois, the son of Charles and Anna Vrtis.
